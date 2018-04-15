Ligue 1: Paris St-Germain claim title after stylish 7-1 win over Monaco

Angel di Maria took his tally to 14 goals in all competitions for PSG this season with two against Monaco

Paris St-Germain regained the Ligue 1 title in style after an emphatic victory over defending champions Monaco at the Parc des Princes.

A devastating display from PSG gave the Qatar-owned club an unassailable 17-point lead over second-placed Monaco.

Giovani lo Celso and Angel di Maria both scored twice while Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler were also on target.

Radamel Falcao scored an own goal as Rony Lopes netted a consolation for Monaco in a one-sided contest.

PSG's dominance returns

Monaco clinched their first title in 17 years in the 2016-17 season, spearheaded by a reinvigorated Falcao and the emergence of French teenager Kylian Mbappe.

Falcao remains with Monaco but Mbappe - who joined PSG for £166m, initially on loan - and other key players such as defender Benjamin Mendy left the club last summer.

That exodus severely weakened PSG's strongest challengers so it was almost inevitable that the club from the capital would emerge as French champions again.

PSG beat Monaco 3-0 in the French League Cup final at the end of last month and this performance was even more emphatic.

Brazilian full-back Dani Alves crossed for Argentine Lo Celso in the 14th minute and he tapped home to begin the rout.

Uruguayan Cavani added a second with a powerful header from Germany winger Draxler's cross before Di Maria scored the pick of the goals.

With Danijel Subasic advancing from his line, the former Manchester United man scooped the ball over the Monaco goalkeeper.

Lo Celso nodded in Javier Pastore's cross to give PSG a 4-0 lead after 27 minutes but Lopes reduced the deficit when he finished at the back post.

However, Di Maria steered the ball home after smart play by Pastore and Monaco's misery was complete when Falcao put through his own net from a corner before Draxler added a seventh on the counter attack.

Paris St-Germain have won their fifth Ligue 1 title in six seasons

What now for Unai Emery and Neymar?

PSG appointed former Sevilla boss Unai Emery as the club's new manager on a two-year deal in June 2016 and a season later than expected he delivered the title.

However, PSG's disappointing exit from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid have left question marks over his future.

It is expected Emery will leave the club at the end of the campaign, with ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel strongly tipped to replace him.

The future of Brazil forward Neymar has also been the subject of speculation over the past few months.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for a world record fee of £200m in August and has scored 28 goals in 30 games in all competitions.

The 26-year-old was absent from the side which beat Monaco having suffered a fractured metatarsal and sprained ankle in Feburary which required surgery.

However, despite his form on the pitch Neymar's first season in Paris has been beset rumours he is unhappy in the French capital.

La Liga outfit Real Madrid continue to be regularly linked with a move for Neymar on a weekly basis.