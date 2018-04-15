French Ligue 1
PSG7Monaco1

Ligue 1: Paris St-Germain claim title after stylish 7-1 win over Monaco

Angel di Maria
Angel di Maria took his tally to 14 goals in all competitions for PSG this season with two against Monaco

Paris St-Germain regained the Ligue 1 title in style after an emphatic victory over defending champions Monaco at the Parc des Princes.

A devastating display from PSG gave the Qatar-owned club an unassailable 17-point lead over second-placed Monaco.

Giovani lo Celso and Angel di Maria both scored twice while Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler were also on target.

Radamel Falcao scored an own goal as Rony Lopes netted a consolation for Monaco in a one-sided contest.

PSG's dominance returns

Monaco clinched their first title in 17 years in the 2016-17 season, spearheaded by a reinvigorated Falcao and the emergence of French teenager Kylian Mbappe.

Falcao remains with Monaco but Mbappe - who joined PSG for £166m, initially on loan - and other key players such as defender Benjamin Mendy left the club last summer.

That exodus severely weakened PSG's strongest challengers so it was almost inevitable that the club from the capital would emerge as French champions again.

PSG beat Monaco 3-0 in the French League Cup final at the end of last month and this performance was even more emphatic.

Brazilian full-back Dani Alves crossed for Argentine Lo Celso in the 14th minute and he tapped home to begin the rout.

Uruguayan Cavani added a second with a powerful header from Germany winger Draxler's cross before Di Maria scored the pick of the goals.

With Danijel Subasic advancing from his line, the former Manchester United man scooped the ball over the Monaco goalkeeper.

Lo Celso nodded in Javier Pastore's cross to give PSG a 4-0 lead after 27 minutes but Lopes reduced the deficit when he finished at the back post.

However, Di Maria steered the ball home after smart play by Pastore and Monaco's misery was complete when Falcao put through his own net from a corner before Draxler added a seventh on the counter attack.

Paris St-Germain
Paris St-Germain have won their fifth Ligue 1 title in six seasons

What now for Unai Emery and Neymar?

PSG appointed former Sevilla boss Unai Emery as the club's new manager on a two-year deal in June 2016 and a season later than expected he delivered the title.

However, PSG's disappointing exit from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid have left question marks over his future.

It is expected Emery will leave the club at the end of the campaign, with ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel strongly tipped to replace him.

The future of Brazil forward Neymar has also been the subject of speculation over the past few months.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for a world record fee of £200m in August and has scored 28 goals in 30 games in all competitions.

The 26-year-old was absent from the side which beat Monaco having suffered a fractured metatarsal and sprained ankle in Feburary which required surgery.

However, despite his form on the pitch Neymar's first season in Paris has been beset rumours he is unhappy in the French capital.

La Liga outfit Real Madrid continue to be regularly linked with a move for Neymar on a weekly basis.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 32Dani Alves
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 18Lo CelsoSubstituted forNkunkuat 80'minutes
  • 25RabiotSubstituted forDiarraat 65'minutes
  • 23Draxler
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forMeunierat 75'minutes
  • 9Cavani
  • 27PastoreBooked at 40mins

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 8Motta
  • 12Meunier
  • 19Diarra
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 24Nkunku
  • 29Mbappé

Monaco

  • 1Subasic
  • 38Touré
  • 24RaggiBooked at 61mins
  • 5de Jesus Nascimento
  • 19SidibeSubstituted forGhezzalat 34'minutes
  • 8João MoutinhoBooked at 78mins
  • 2TavaresBooked at 61mins
  • 20Rony LopesSubstituted forDiakhabyat 75'minutes
  • 27Lemar
  • 6de Oliveira Moraes
  • 9FalcaoSubstituted forTielemansat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Ghezzal
  • 15Diakhaby
  • 17Tielemans
  • 26Boschilia
  • 30Sy
  • 34Sylla
  • 35N'Doram
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamMonaco
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 7, Monaco 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 7, Monaco 1.

Offside, Monaco. Jorge tries a through ball, but Adama Diakhaby is caught offside.

Foul by Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain).

Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Yuri (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Youri Tielemans (Monaco).

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 7, Monaco 1. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.

Offside, Monaco. Almamy Touré tries a through ball, but Rachid Ghezzal is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jemerson.

Attempt blocked. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Javier Pastore.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Andrea Raggi.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Youri Tielemans replaces Falcao.

Yuri (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rachid Ghezzal (Monaco).

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Giovani Lo Celso.

Booking

João Moutinho (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by João Moutinho (Monaco).

Goal!

Own Goal by Falcao, Monaco. Paris Saint Germain 6, Monaco 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Adama Diakhaby replaces Rony Lopes.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thomas Meunier replaces Ángel Di María.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Danijel Subasic.

Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.

Attempt blocked. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fabinho (Monaco).

Attempt missed. Rachid Ghezzal (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rony Lopes.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Almamy Touré.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Lass Diarra replaces Adrien Rabiot.

Offside, Monaco. Almamy Touré tries a through ball, but Rachid Ghezzal is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.

Booking

Andrea Raggi (Monaco) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Fabinho (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Fabinho (Monaco).

Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 5, Monaco 1. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Javier Pastore with a through ball.

Sunday 15th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG332832103238087
2Monaco33217578413770
3Lyon33199572363666
4Marseille33199567402766
5Rennes33138124240247
6Nice33138124445-147
7Montpellier33101673229346
8Saint-Étienne331210113845-746
9Nantes33129123236-445
10Bordeaux33127143943-443
11Guingamp33119133848-1042
12Dijon33119134661-1542
13Angers33813123844-637
14Amiens33107162937-837
15Caen32105172342-1935
16Strasbourg33810153858-2034
17Toulouse3279162944-1530
18Lille3378183253-2129
19Troyes3385202749-2229
20Metz3367203164-3325
View full French Ligue 1 table

