Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven3Ajax0

PSV Eindhoven v Ajax

Line-ups

PSV Eindhoven

  • 1Zoet
  • 4Arias
  • 5Schwaab
  • 2Isimat-Mirin
  • 20Brenet
  • 10van Ginkel
  • 7Pereiro
  • 8HendrixBooked at 30mins
  • 11Lozano
  • 9de JongSubstituted forRamselaarat 55'minutes
  • 17BergwijnSubstituted forLuckassenat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Luckassen
  • 13Room
  • 14Lammers
  • 16Rigo
  • 18Rosario
  • 23Ramselaar
  • 29Gudmundsson
  • 31van Osch
  • 32Paal
  • 35Malen

Ajax

  • 1OnanaBooked at 83mins
  • 3Veltman
  • 4de Ligt
  • 5WöberSubstituted forde Jongat 45'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 31TagliaficoBooked at 80mins
  • 6van de Beek
  • 20Schöne
  • 10ZiyechSubstituted forMazraouiat 85'minutes
  • 7NeresBooked at 86mins
  • 9HuntelaarSubstituted forDolbergat 69'minutes
  • 45Kluivert

Substitutes

  • 19Cassierra
  • 23de Jong
  • 25Dolberg
  • 28Orejuela
  • 33Lamprou
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 43Kristensen
  • 44Bakker
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Match Stats

Home TeamPSV EindhovenAway TeamAjax
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away16

Live Text

Booking

David Neres (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by David Neres (Ajax).

Derrick Luckassen (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Noussair Mazraoui replaces Hakim Ziyech.

Booking

André Onana (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.

Dismissal

Siem de Jong (Ajax) is shown the red card.

Foul by Siem de Jong (Ajax).

Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lasse Schöne (Ajax).

Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) because of an injury.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) for a bad foul.

Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).

Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Siem de Jong (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marco van Ginkel (PSV Eindhoven).

Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Neres.

Attempt saved. Derrick Luckassen (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bart Ramselaar.

Attempt blocked. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gastón Pereiro.

Joël Veltman (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joshua Brenet (PSV Eindhoven).

Substitution

Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Derrick Luckassen replaces Steven Bergwijn.

Foul by Siem de Jong (Ajax).

Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joël Veltman (Ajax).

Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Kasper Dolberg replaces Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

Joël Veltman (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marco van Ginkel (PSV Eindhoven).

Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).

Marco van Ginkel (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. David Neres (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Joël Veltman.

Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Joël Veltman.

Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Donny van de Beek.

Foul by Joël Veltman (Ajax).

Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Daniel Schwaab.

Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthijs de Ligt.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven31262382344880
2Ajax31224580314970
3AZ Alkmaar31205662323065
4Feyenoord31176865353057
5FC Utrecht31131085450449
6Vitesse311291053411245
7PEC Zwolle31128114245-344
8sc Heerenveen311110104447-343
9ADO Den Haag31127123946-743
10Excelsior31116143848-1039
11Heracles Almelo31107144158-1737
12VVV-Venlo31713113345-1234
13FC Groningen31712124549-433
14Willem II3196164656-1033
15NAC Breda3186173654-1830
16Roda JC Kerkrade3175193463-2926
17Sparta Rotterdam3166192966-3724
18FC Twente3148193457-2320
View full Dutch Eredivisie table

Top Stories