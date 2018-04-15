David Neres (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
PSV Eindhoven v Ajax
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
PSV Eindhoven
- 1Zoet
- 4Arias
- 5Schwaab
- 2Isimat-Mirin
- 20Brenet
- 10van Ginkel
- 7Pereiro
- 8HendrixBooked at 30mins
- 11Lozano
- 9de JongSubstituted forRamselaarat 55'minutes
- 17BergwijnSubstituted forLuckassenat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Luckassen
- 13Room
- 14Lammers
- 16Rigo
- 18Rosario
- 23Ramselaar
- 29Gudmundsson
- 31van Osch
- 32Paal
- 35Malen
Ajax
- 1OnanaBooked at 83mins
- 3Veltman
- 4de Ligt
- 5WöberSubstituted forde Jongat 45'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 31TagliaficoBooked at 80mins
- 6van de Beek
- 20Schöne
- 10ZiyechSubstituted forMazraouiat 85'minutes
- 7NeresBooked at 86mins
- 9HuntelaarSubstituted forDolbergat 69'minutes
- 45Kluivert
Substitutes
- 19Cassierra
- 23de Jong
- 25Dolberg
- 28Orejuela
- 33Lamprou
- 40Mazraoui
- 43Kristensen
- 44Bakker
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16
Live Text
Booking
Foul by David Neres (Ajax).
Derrick Luckassen (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Noussair Mazraoui replaces Hakim Ziyech.
Booking
André Onana (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Siem de Jong (Ajax) is shown the red card.
Foul by Siem de Jong (Ajax).
Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lasse Schöne (Ajax).
Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) for a bad foul.
Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).
Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Siem de Jong (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marco van Ginkel (PSV Eindhoven).
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Neres.
Attempt saved. Derrick Luckassen (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bart Ramselaar.
Attempt blocked. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gastón Pereiro.
Joël Veltman (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joshua Brenet (PSV Eindhoven).
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Derrick Luckassen replaces Steven Bergwijn.
Foul by Siem de Jong (Ajax).
Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joël Veltman (Ajax).
Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Kasper Dolberg replaces Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.
Joël Veltman (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marco van Ginkel (PSV Eindhoven).
Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).
Marco van Ginkel (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. David Neres (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Joël Veltman.
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Joël Veltman.
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Donny van de Beek.
Foul by Joël Veltman (Ajax).
Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Daniel Schwaab.
Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthijs de Ligt.