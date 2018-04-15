West Brom caretaker boss Darren Moore is delighted for his players after they picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win at Man Utd, a result which sees Man City crowned Premier League champions.

MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 0-1 West Brom

