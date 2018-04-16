Harlee Dean: Birmingham City accept defender's two-match suspension

Blues boss Garry Monk insisted that Harlee Dean was trying to play the ball, not foul Helder Costa

Birmingham have opted not to appeal against Harlee Dean's two-game ban for a second red card in this season's Championship derbies against Wolves.

Blues successfully appealed last season when then-captain Paul Robinson had his red card later rescinded, also against Wolves at Molineux.

City manager Garry Monk initially intended to also appeal against Dean's "mistimed" challenge on Helder Costa.

But, having reviewed TV footage, Blues have opted instead to accept the ban.

Dean's offence in Sunday's 2-0 loss at Molineux would ordinarily have carried a one-game ban, but he was also sent off in Wolves' 1-0 win at St Andrew's in December for two yellow cards in the space of six minutes - a tangle with Wolves striker Diogo Jota, followed by a foul on Alfred N'Diaye.

His second red card of the season therefore doubles it up to a two-game ban.

He will now miss Blues' next two matches, against Sheffield United and QPR, but will be free to face Fulham on the final day of the season.

Dean's two dismissals mean that Blues have now had a man sent off in four successive derbies with Wolves, following Jack Storer and Robinson in last season's two fixtures.