West Brom 'pulling in same direction' for Darren Moore - James McClean

Man Utd 0-1 West Brom: Darren Moore delighted for Baggies players

The leadership of West Brom caretaker-manager Darren Moore has helped the players show "we actually know what we're doing", according to midfielder James McClean.

The side are bottom of the Premier League but beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

"He's got that likeable factor, so everyone's pulling in the same direction for him," McClean, 28, said.

"In the past two games we've put on two good performances for him."

Moore took over after the club parted company with Alan Pardew on 2 April.

West Brom drew 1-1 with Swansea in their first match after Pardew's departure, before stunning second-placed United and helping Manchester City secure the league title.

"It obviously helps when you go out on the pitch knowing what you're doing - as individuals and as a team," McClean told BBC Radio 5 live.

"Since the big man's come in, we've worked in training on what we're doing defensively and what we're doing attackingly.

"In the past two games, we've shown we actually know what we're doing when we go out on the pitch, which obviously always helps."