Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Motherwell, West Brom, Blackburn, Stoke, Yeovil

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen's Derek McInnes, a former West Bromwich Albion player, and Tony Mowbray, the former Baggies boss currently Blackburn Rovers' head coach, are among the favourites to be named the club's new manager. (Mirror)

Celtic and Aston Villa both want to sign Yeovil Town's 22-year-old Welsh defender, Tom James. (Birmingham Mail)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and midfield team-mate Greg Docherty had to be pulled apart in the Hampden Park tunnel after Sunday's 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic. (Daily Record)

Manager Graeme Murty has apologised to Rangers supporters for the 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic, saying it was his "lowest moment" in football. (The Herald)

Rangers left-back James Tavernier has branded their performance in the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic as "embarrassing". (Scottish Sun)

Celtic right-back Mikael Lustig has taunted Rangers by saying their players had cheered when they were drawn against their city rivals in the Scottish Cup semi-final because they knew they would lose and enjoy an extended summer holiday. (Daily Express)

Captain Scott Brown says Celtic had comprehensively silenced the cheers in the Rangers dressing-room and that his side knew they would win the Scottish Cup semi-final the moment they arrived at Hampden Park on Sunday. (Daily Mail)

After his side defeated Rangers 4-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-final, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers suggested that counterpart Graeme Murty has done as well as could be expected of him after taking over from Pedro Caixinha in October. (The Herald, print edition)

Motherwell will not demand a 50-50 split of Scottish Cup final tickets as they expect about 13,000 fans to back them at Hampden Park against Celtic based on the take-up of their allocation for this season's League Cup final and the 2011 Scottish Cup final. (Daily Express, print edition)

Paul Lambert says that saving Stoke City from Premier League relegation would be his finest escape act as a manager. (Daily Telegraph)

OTHER GOSSIP

