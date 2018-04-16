Jay Rodriguez: West Brom striker says 'truth always comes out' after racial abuse charge not proven

Jay Rodriguez's winner against Manchester United was his third goal in his past four appearances for West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion striker Jay Rodriguez said the "truth always comes out" after a charge he racially abused Brighton's Gaetan Bong was found to be not proven by the Football Association.

The incident involving Cameroon international Bong took place during a Premier League game on 13 January.

"It's been extremely difficult for me and my family on a serious allegation and subject," Rodriguez, 28, said.

Rodriguez scored Albion's winner against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Baggies' 1-0 win meant Manchester City became Premier League champions and boosted bottom-of-the-table West Brom's slim chances of avoiding relegation. They are nine points from safety with just four games remaining.

Rodriguez spoke of his relief at the result and the FA verdict on his case.

"I am always a great believer that the truth always comes out and it has," he told BBC WM. "Now we can move on and I can just carry on working hard for the team."

England international Rodriguez scored his 11th goal of the season when the home side failed to clear Chris Brunt's corner.

"It's amazing," the former Southampton forward said. "You always dream as a young lad to come here and score and to get the winner against a great side at a great stadium was really good.

"At the end we were knackered. We worked our socks off and created a lot of chances and we definitely deserved the win.

"I have never not believed. We need to believe still - especially coming here and showing that - we can go and beat anyone. We need to keep that between us and keep working."