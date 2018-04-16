Motherwell will make it hard for Celtic in Scottish Cup final, says Kieran Tierney

Motherwell lost 2-0 to Celtic in November's League Cup final

Kieran Tierney expects Motherwell to give Celtic a stern test in May's Scottish Cup final.

Well beat Aberdeen 3-0 in Saturday's semi-final and Celtic went one better with a 4-0 defeat of Rangers on Sunday.

The Steelmen have drawn twice with Celtic this season but lost the the other two encounters, including the League Cup final.

"Motherwell are a good team - they always make it hard for us," said left-back Tierney, 20.

"They know what they are good at, they have some good players as well. So we will be looking forward to the game."

Highlights: Motherwell 3-0 Aberdeen

Next up for Celtic is Hibernian away and the chance to seal a seventh successive Scottish top-flight title as they seek back-to-back domestic trebles.

"That's the aim," said Scotland defender Tierney.

"We have Hibs next weekend, so a couple of days recovery and back in training as hard as ever.

"[A second treble] would be a great achievement. It has never been done before and that is for a reason. We know it is going to be very hard.

"We still have a few tough games coming up so it is just one game at a time as always."

In Sunday's match at Hampden, Celtic were two up by half-time as Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor struck. Moussa Dembele and Olivier Ntcham added penalties in the second period.

Highlights: Celtic 4-0 Rangers

The result maintained Brendan Rodgers' unbeaten record against Rangers since taking charge of Celtic in the summer of 2016. Since then, Celtic have won eight and drawn twice against their Glasgow neighbours.

"It is brilliant," added Tierney. "I know what it means to every Celtic fan out there.

"I thought we dealt with the pressure brilliantly. We made it a bit more comfortable for ourselves.

"We battled hard then we got the ball down and played football and that's what we do best.

"And if we play our game, hopefully we can go on and win the remaining games."