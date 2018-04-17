Uche Ikpeazu: Cambridge United striker rejects new deal and will leave in the summer

Uche Ikpeazu is Cambridge United's top scorer with 14 goals this season

Cambridge United striker Uche Ikpeazu has rejected a new contract with the League Two side.

The U's say he has "informed the club of his decision to sign a pre-contract agreement elsewhere".

The 23-year-old moved to the Abbey Stadium from Watford in the summer of 2016 and has scored 22 goals in 78 appearances for the club.

"The club had tabled a series of strong and competitive packages at League Two level," the U's said in a statement.

"However, the club can confirm that Ikpeazu has declined the offers put forward, making his desire to play at a higher level clear in each conversation, and that he has decided his future lies away from the Abbey Stadium at the conclusion of his current deal."

Cambridge are still to appoint a manager after Shaun Derry left the club in February, with Joe Dunne in interim charge.

The club's head of football Joe Strang says United will now focus on bringing in a replacement for Ikpeazu in the summer:

"We continue to have positive conversations with our existing players and external targets as we plan and build next season's squad," he said.

"Whilst we would have wanted Uche to be a part of that, we move on with our planning and adjust our focus to other targets."