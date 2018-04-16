BBC Sport - Guardiola's 'beautiful football' great for English game - Lineker

Guardiola's 'beautiful football' great for English game - Lineker

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker says Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's "beautiful football" is great for the English game.

The former England striker says Guardiola's "phenomenal" title win with City is reward for sticking to his principles, but feels it is too early to assess the overall magnitude of the team's achievements.



