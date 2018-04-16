Steven MacLean: St Johnstone striker to join Hearts on two-year deal

Striker Steven MacLean has spent the last six years with St Johnstone

St Johnstone have confirmed Steven MacLean will join Hearts this summer on a two-year deal.

The Tynecastle club were in advanced talks with the 35-year-old striker, who was due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

MacLean is in his sixth season at McDiarmid Park after spells with six English clubs, Cardiff City, Aberdeen and Rangers.

"It's a shame to see him go," said Saints manger Tommy Wright.

"But we wish him all the best because he's been a fantastic servant to this football club since he joined in 2012.

"Hearts contacted us last week to let us know they were speaking to Steven and the expectation was that he'd sign for them on a pre-contract."

Saints boss Tommy Wright praised MacLean and wished him well for the future

St Johnstone said on their website: "The 35-year-old has penned a two-year-deal with Hearts and will end his six season association with Saints at the end of the current campaign."

MacLean scored Saints' second goal in their 2014 Scottish Cup final win against Dundee United and has scored 53 goals in 198 appearances for the club.

"I don't think Steven owes the club or I anything," added Wright. "He's been an asset to the squad both on and off the pitch and has been a great example for our younger players. I'm probably the manager he's played under the longest in his career and he's always done fantastic for me.

"I can see the attraction for Steven and Hearts is a big club. At this stage in his career, it's a move he felt he couldn't turn down and as I said I don't feel like he owes us anything and we wish him well for his new challenge."