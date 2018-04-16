BBC Sport - Women's Premiership: 'We had to play against the boys'

Linfield Ladies begin their bid for a third consecutive Women's Premiership title with a visit to Derry City on Wednesday, 18 April.

The league has adopted a new format this year with seven clubs that will play each other three times in an extended season that reflects an improving standard across the league.

"I started off having to play football with the boys," said Linfield forward Amber Dempster.

"I think now the Women’s League is growing massively from a younger level, which I think is having a really good impact"

