World Cup 2018: Croatia and Brazil to play warm-up friendly at Anfield

Brazil have won two of their three meetings with Croatia, with their first fixture ending in a draw

Croatia and Brazil will play a friendly match at Liverpool's Anfield stadium on Sunday, 3 June.

The match will act as a warm-up for both teams ahead of this summer's World Cup in Russia.

It will be only the fourth meeting between the teams, the last of which came at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who left Liverpool for Barcelona in January, could appear at his former club's stadium.