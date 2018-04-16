Scott Fenwick: Chelmsford City striker scores back-to-back hat-tricks of penalties

Scott Fenwick has scored nine times in his last four games

With England's woes from the penalty spot well-documented over the years, perhaps Gareth Southgate should call up Chelmsford City striker Scott Fenwick for the World Cup.

The 28-year-old has scored successive hat-tricks of penalties for National League South side Chelmsford City.

The goals cap an amazing run of nine goals in four games for the striker, who only joined the club on 9 March.

"They were side-netting every time," Fenwick said of his spot kicks.

"A few times I sent the keeper the wrong way, but any penalty that hits the back of the net is a good penalty in my eyes," he told BBC Essex.

Gateshead-born Fenwick had been on the books of the likes of Newcastle and Middlesbrough before drifting into non-league football.

He finally got his chance in the EFL with Hartlepool in 2014 and scored 12 times in 49 appearances before leaving for York City in 2016 and being an unused substitute in their FA Trophy final win over Macclesfield Town.

Scott Fenwick (centre) was part of the Hartlepool United side which narrowly lost to Derby County in the third round of the 2015-16 FA Cup

But he was released last summer and after time at non-league Darlington he was with Maltese Premier League side Naxxar Lions before returning to the UK.

His first hat-trick of spot kicks came in a 4-2 win over second-from-bottom Whitehawk on Monday 9 April before hitting all four goals in the 4-2 win at East Thurrock United on Saturday, with the final three all being penalties.

"It's mind games whenever you put the ball on the spot," he said of his technique from 12 yards.

"I've always been taught since I was young to pick your spot and stick with it, so when I put the ball down I've got an idea of where I want to go, so I make sure I get a clean connection and put the ball away.

"I've never ever been in a situation where I've ever had more than one penalty in a match," he added.

"Last Monday was my birthday as well so I was thinking 'a hat-trick of penalties on my birthday, who'd have thought it'."