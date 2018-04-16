German Bundesliga
Mainz2Freiburg0

Mainz v Freiburg: Hosts awarded penalty on VAR after half-time whistle blown

Referee Guido Winkmann calls Mainz and Freiburg players back onto the pitch at half-time
Referee Guido Winkmann had to call back both sets of players while the sprinklers were on for half-time

A penalty was awarded after players had already left the pitch for half-time in Mainz's Bundesliga win over relegation rivals Freiburg on Monday.

Referee Guido Winkmann called both sides back from the dressing room after consulting the video assistant referee (VAR) system and penalising Freiburg for handball.

Mainz midfielder Pablo de Blasis scored the penalty to put the hosts 1-0 up.

The second half was delayed by fans throwing toilet paper onto the pitch.

It was not related to the penalty decision but instead a protest against Bundesliga fixtures being played on Monday nights.

De Blasis scored a second on 78 minutes to secure victory, taking Mainz above Freiburg on goal difference and eight points clear of automatic relegation, while putting the visitors into the relegation play-off spot in 16th.

Mainz initially had the penalty appeal turned down after right-back Daniel Brosinski's cross deflected off Freiburg centre-back Marc-Oliver Kempf's hand and was saved by keeper Alexander Schwolow.

As the players departed the pitch, Winkmann was told to consult VAR and ran over to the other side of the pitch to watch the replay on a monitor.

Winkmann overturned the decision and awarded the hosts a penalty before having to recall the entire Freiburg side and the handful of Mainz players who had left the pitch.

Following a delay of over six minutes De Blasis scored the penalty in the bottom left corner and Winkmann blew again for half-time, during which the unfortunate Kempf was substituted.

De Blasis added a lucky second as his shot rolled over the line after hitting the inside of the post, with Schwolow out of his goal having passed the ball straight to Mainz midfielder Robin Quaison.

Security staff clear toilet roll from the pitch before the second half of Mainz against Freiburg
The second half was delayed by fans throwing toilet roll on the pitch in protest against Monday night games

Analysis

European football writer Andy Brassell on BBC Radio 5 live

Potentially one of the most vital goals in the fight at the bottom, but a new low for VAR.

The ref maybe shouldn't have sent them off as quickly, it depends on how quickly VAR contacted him.

The problem is not the technology, it is the process. I can't understand why referees are involved in the decision-making process at all, if it is to be used for clear and obvious errors, surely the VAR has to tell the referee what the decision is.

In this case you've got a couple thousand fans off to the bar and they come back thinking it is 0-0.

I still think the penalty is debatable.

Tweet from Mainz

Line-ups

Mainz

  • 1Adler
  • 18Brosinski
  • 3BalogunBooked at 75mins
  • 42Hack
  • 4Diallo
  • 23SerdarSubstituted forde Jongat 80'minutes
  • 25Gbamin
  • 6Latza
  • 8ÖztunaliSubstituted forHoltmannat 85'minutes
  • 7Quaison
  • 32De BlasisSubstituted forUjahat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5de Jong
  • 10Maxim
  • 11Berggreen
  • 20Ujah
  • 21Onisiwo
  • 22Müller
  • 38Holtmann

Freiburg

  • 1Schwolow
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 5GuldeBooked at 56mins
  • 20KempfSubstituted forKleindienstat 45'minutes
  • 15Stenzel
  • 27Höfler
  • 25KochSubstituted forSchusterat 69'minutes
  • 30Günter
  • 19HabererBooked at 30mins
  • 18Petersen
  • 9HölerSubstituted forKathat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 17Kübler
  • 22Sierro
  • 23Schuster
  • 31Guédé
  • 34Kleindienst
  • 38Kath
  • 44Gikiewicz
Referee:
Guido Winkmann
Attendance:
26,407

Match Stats

Home TeamMainzAway TeamFreiburg
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 2, Sport-Club Freiburg 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 2, Sport-Club Freiburg 0.

Foul by Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Julian Schuster (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Anthony Ujah replaces Pablo De Blasis.

Attempt missed. Manuel Gulde (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Schuster with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Gerrit Holtmann (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Janik Haberer with a cross.

Foul by Gerrit Holtmann (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Gerrit Holtmann replaces Levin Öztunali.

Foul by Nigel de Jong (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Pablo De Blasis.

Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Alexander Hack.

Foul by Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Leon Balogun (1. FSV Mainz 05) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Nigel de Jong replaces Suat Serdar.

Goal!

Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 2, Sport-Club Freiburg 0. Pablo De Blasis (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robin Quaison.

Substitution

Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Florian Kath replaces Lucas Höler.

Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Pablo De Blasis.

Attempt blocked. Julian Schuster (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Leon Balogun (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Leon Balogun (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jean-Philippe Gbamin (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Tim Kleindienst (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Janik Haberer following a set piece situation.

Foul by Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Caglar Söyüncü (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Levin Öztunali.

Substitution

Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Julian Schuster replaces Robin Koch.

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Caglar Söyüncü.

Attempt blocked. Suat Serdar (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Tim Kleindienst.

Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the left wing.

