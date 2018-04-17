John Lambie: Funeral for former Partick Thistle and Hamilton manager

Media playback is not supported on this device John Lambie tributes as former Partick Thistle and Hamilton boss dies

The funeral of former Partick Thistle, Hamilton Academical and Falkirk manager John Lambie will take place in Whitburn, West Lothian later.

Lambie, who played for Falkirk and St Johnstone, died last Tuesday, aged 77 and had been battling a long-standing illness prior to his death.

He enjoyed promotions with Hamilton and Thistle during his managerial career.

Partick host Accies in Saturday's Scottish Premiership match, where there will be further tributes to Lambie.

Having led Hamilton to the First Division title in 1986, Lambie's side enjoyed a shock Scottish Cup win over Rangers at Ibrox the following year and he guided Thistle to the top flight in 1992, keeping them there for three seasons before moving on to a short stint in charge of Falkirk.

After a spell out of football, Lambie returned to Firhill and led the Jags to successive league titles and a jump of two divisions to the Scottish Premier League before retiring from management and taking up a position on Thistle's board in 2003, coming back briefly for a spell as caretaker boss the following year.