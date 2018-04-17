Chelsea's Marcos Alonso charged by FA for tackle on Southampton's Shane Long

Alonso set up Chelsea team-mate Olivier Giroud to score in the 3-2 win at Southampton

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association for a tackle on Shane Long in a 3-2 win at Southampton.

Alonso appeared to stand on the back of Long's calf in the first half as his team trailed 2-0 on Saturday.

The Spaniard now faces missing the FA Cup semi-final against the same opponents at Wembley on Sunday if the charge is upheld.

He has until 18:00 BST on Wednesday to respond.

If he accepts the charge, the FA Cup semi-final tie would be the second of a three-game ban for the 27-year-old, with Chelsea playing at Burnley and Swansea in the league either side of that match.

The FA has taken retrospective action after officials including referee Mike Dean failed to see the incident.

"It was a poor challenge - it should have been a red card in my view," said Southampton manager Mark Hughes after his relegation-threatened side's defeat.

"The disappointment was the officials didn't see it. They were all within a 10 to 15 metre radius - one of them should have seen it."