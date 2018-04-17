Joe Bryan: Bristol City players 'frustrated' with season

Korey Smith and Aden Flint (right) react to a late missed chance in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by play-off rivals Middlesbrough

Bristol City full-back Joe Bryan has admitted the team are "massively disappointed" with how their season has turned out.

Lee Johnson's side were second in the Championship on Boxing Day but a run of just four wins from the subsequent 19 games has seen them drop to 11th.

With three games remaining they are four points off the top six.

"We need to do better. There are nine points to play for and we want all nine points," he told BBC Radio Bristol.

"It's frustrating. All of us are frustrated. We haven't reached the heights we wanted to.

"We were all hoping to get in to the play-offs, and we still are.

"When you look back at it, we're massively disappointed compared to where we were, but it's a long season and we're still a young group, so there's time to develop."

Johnson's side, who also reached the EFL Cup semi-finals this season, host Hull City on Saturday before visiting Nottingham Forest and then ending the season with a home game against Sheffield United.

'Footballers do a lot of good things'

Bryan won the PFA Player in the Community Award at Sunday's EFL awards.

The 24-year-old received the honour after funding the treatment of local non-league footballer Chris Corner after he suffered a broken leg, and also for his work with the Bristol City Community Trust and as an ambassador for the Children's Hospice South West.

"It means a lot. To get recognition across the country for doing community work is always good, and it's good publicity for the club and the hospice," he said.

"I don't know exactly who nominated me but I'm excited to be awarded it.

"Having the opportunity to put smiles on kids' faces, and adults, does come right up there for me."

Bryan added: "Chris is actually back in the gym now and doing leg weights, and is about to start running now, which is good to see.

"It's just being a human. I'd like to think most people in the same situation would do the same.

"The bad press sells, that's the main thing, but footballers do do a lot of good things."