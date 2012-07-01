Fernando Alonso: A profile of the Ferrari driver
Ferrari started the season with their worst car in nearly 20 years - and yet they are better placed after the first eight races than they have been since 2008.
There is one main reason for this - Fernando Alonso has driven stupendously, underlining why so many of his rivals consider him to be the best driver on the grid.
Alonso has not put a foot wrong, while at the wheel of a car that, at the start of the season at least, was very difficult to drive, and has not let a single point go begging.
The same cannot quite be said of the team - there is the suggestion that even better results could have been obtained at a few races had the strategy brains on the pit wall been a little more alive.
All the while, the car - and the results Alonso has been delivering with it - have been getting better and better.
If Ferrari can maintain that upward trend in performance, Alonso will be very difficult to beat this season.