Felipe Massa: A profile of the Ferrari driver

Felipe Massa failed to finish higher than fifth in 2011

Felipe Massa headed into 2012 knowing it was an important year for him, and that he was not expected to keep his seat at the team that has been his home since 2005.

So the last thing he needed was a difficult car. Yet in the F2012 that is what Ferrari delivered and Massa had a terrible time at the start of the season.

Massa's stats and facts Team: Felipe Massa

Team-mate: Fernando Alonso

Previous teams: Sauber

Nationality: Brazilian

Born: 25/04/1981, Sao Paulo

Grand Prix debut: Australia 2002

But some head-scratching after the Spanish race led his engineering team to the conclusion that they had gone the wrong way in their approach to setting up the car and a re-think has led to more encouraging recent performances.

Even if that form continues, it remains to be seen whether it is enough for a stay of execution at Ferrari.