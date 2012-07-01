Nico Rosberg: A profile of the Mercedes driver

Nico Rosberg did not shine in 2011, but he finished ahead of Michael Schumacher

Nico Rosberg finally ended in China this year a win drought that stretched back to the start of his career in 2006.

When the win finally came, it could not have been more convincing - on pole by half a second in China, a dominant first stint and a race controlled from there.

Rosberg's stats and facts Team: Mercedes

Team-mate: Michael Schumacher

Previous teams: Williams

Nationality: German

Born: 27/06/1985, Wiesbaden

Grand Prix debut: Bahrain 2006

Other than that weekend, Mercedes' form has been less convincing - they have been more thereabouts than there.

Be that as it may, from China onwards Rosberg has scored consistently and remains an outside bet in the world championship.

The impression so far is that while there will be circuits where Mercedes will be very hard to beat - as in China and Monaco - these may not come around often enough to mount a major title challenge.

But Rosberg's under-the-radar consistency and points-scoring means it cannot be entirely ruled out.