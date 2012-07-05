Driver profile: Paul di Resta

Di Resta has been impressive in his debut season

Paul di Resta has built this year on the progress he made in his debut season in 2011, his latent speed and calm approach impressing observers up and down the paddock.

di Resta's stats and facts Team: Force India

Team-mate: Nico Hulkenberg

Nationality: Scottish

Born: 16/04/1986, Livingston

Grand Prix debut: Australia 2011

The battle between the Scot and his fellow young-gun team-mate Nico Hulkenberg was highly anticipated, and it is Di Resta who so far has had marginally the upper hand, both in terms of race results and in qualifying speed.

It should be remembered that Di Resta beat Sebastian Vettel in equal cars when they were team-mates in Formula Three a few years ago.

Combine that with the impressive start to his F1 career and the expectation is that a front-running car will come his way sooner or later.