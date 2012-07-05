Driver profile: Bruno Senna

Bruno Senna

Bruno Senna finally got his chance to show what he can do in Formula 1 this season courtesy of Williams, and it's fair to say it has been a tough start.

Senna's stats and facts Team: Williams

Team-mate: Pastor Maldonado

Nationality: Brazilian

Born: 15/10/83, Sao Paolo

There have been flashes of promise - including an excellent drive to sixth place in the wet in Malaysia - but on balance he has been comfortably out-performed by team-mate Pastor Maldonado.

Inevitably, that has led to rumours that the Brazilian will be ditched in favour of the team's highly rated test driver Valtteri Bottas.

That seems unlikely to happen this year, especially in light of the substantial sponsorship package Senna brings to Williams.

But if he does not improve as the season goes on, his position will begin to look vulnerable.