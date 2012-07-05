Driver profile: Vitaly Petrov
Vitaly Petrov's Russian funding helped secure him a Caterham drive in place of veteran Italian Jarno Trulli.
The move gives him a chance to resurrect a career that looked as if it might have ended after Renault (now Lotus) decided not to continue with him after two seasons in 2010 and 2011.
Petrov has done a solid job so far, being respectably close to team-mate Heikki Kovalainen in most races and even out-qualifying him at the Spanish Grand Prix.
But he will have do more if he is to earn himself a place in F1 that does not require his paying his way into it.