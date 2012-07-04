British Grand Prix live on BBC Two, and across the BBC

You can watch this year's British Grand Prix on BBC Two, listen to it on BBC Radio 5 live, or follow it via the BBC Sport website.

McLaren team-mates Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button will go head-to-head in front of their home crowd looking to catch current championship leader Fernando Alonso.

David Coulthard, Eddie Jordan and Jake Humphrey
David Coulthard, Eddie Jordan and Jake Humphrey will be live from Silverstone

The BBC's Formula 1 coverage will be as extensive as ever, with the television action fronted by Jake Humphrey alongside former team boss Eddie Jordan and ex-driver David Coulthard.

There will also be coverage on BBC Radio 5 live and 5 live Sports Extra, while the BBC Sport website at bbc.co.uk/f1 will stream the television coverage live (for UK users) and have updates, results, comprehensive reports and in-depth analysis.

For the race itself, F1 fans will be able to customise their viewing experience through the BBC's multi-platform offering.

Options include a split-screen; a live leaderboard; in-car cameras; choice of commentary; live online streaming; live text; interactive forums; circuit guides; and blogs.

TELEVISION COVERAGE

Friday, 6 July

Practice 1: 09:55 - 11:35, BBC Red Button/online/5 live sports extra

Practice 2: 13:55 - 15:35, BBC Red Button (except on freeview)/online/BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Saturday, 7 July

Practice 3: 09:55 - 11:05, BBC Red Button/online

Qualifying: 12:10-14:30, BBC Two/BBC HD/online/BBC Radio 5 live (from 13:00)

Sunday, 8 July

Build-up: 12:05-12:55, BBC One/BBC One HD/online

Race live: 12:55-15:30, BBC Two/BBC HD/online/BBC Radio 5 live (from 13:00)

Forum: 15:30-16:30 BBC Red Button (except on freeview)/online

Highlights: 19:00-20:00, BBC Three/BBC HD/online

Some red button coverage may not be available on Freeview - further details here

If you have any questions about the BBC's F1 coverage please first consult our main FAQs page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story