British Grand Prix live on BBC Two, and across the BBC

You can watch this year's British Grand Prix on BBC Two, listen to it on BBC Radio 5 live, or follow it via the BBC Sport website.

McLaren team-mates Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button will go head-to-head in front of their home crowd looking to catch current championship leader Fernando Alonso.

David Coulthard, Eddie Jordan and Jake Humphrey will be live from Silverstone

The BBC's Formula 1 coverage will be as extensive as ever, with the television action fronted by Jake Humphrey alongside former team boss Eddie Jordan and ex-driver David Coulthard.

There will also be coverage on BBC Radio 5 live and 5 live Sports Extra, while the BBC Sport website at bbc.co.uk/f1 will stream the television coverage live (for UK users) and have updates, results, comprehensive reports and in-depth analysis.

For the race itself, F1 fans will be able to customise their viewing experience through the BBC's multi-platform offering.

Options include a split-screen; a live leaderboard; in-car cameras; choice of commentary; live online streaming; live text; interactive forums; circuit guides; and blogs.

TELEVISION COVERAGE

Friday, 6 July

Practice 1: 09:55 - 11:35, BBC Red Button/online/5 live sports extra

Practice 2: 13:55 - 15:35, BBC Red Button (except on freeview)/online/BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Saturday, 7 July

Practice 3: 09:55 - 11:05, BBC Red Button/online

Qualifying: 12:10-14:30, BBC Two/BBC HD/online/BBC Radio 5 live (from 13:00)

Sunday, 8 July

Build-up: 12:05-12:55, BBC One/BBC One HD/online

Race live: 12:55-15:30, BBC Two/BBC HD/online/BBC Radio 5 live (from 13:00)

Forum: 15:30-16:30 BBC Red Button (except on freeview)/online

Highlights: 19:00-20:00, BBC Three/BBC HD/online

Some red button coverage may not be available on Freeview - further details here