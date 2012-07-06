Highlights - British GP practice one

Romain Grosjean is fastest for Lotus at a soaked Silverstone circuit in the first free practice session ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Grosjean survived an off-track excursion to go 0.275 seconds faster than Toro Rosso's Daniel Ricciardo, with Lewis Hamilton third-fastest for McLaren.

The fastest times were set midway through the session, with three drivers, including Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, failing to set a timed lap.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Video

Heath wins gold at Canoe Sprint World Championships

Video

Conte hopes Chelsea will strengthen squad

Video

'Do me a favour!' - Shearer furious with Sterling red

Top Stories