Romain Grosjean is fastest for Lotus at a soaked Silverstone circuit in the first free practice session ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Grosjean survived an off-track excursion to go 0.275 seconds faster than Toro Rosso's Daniel Ricciardo, with Lewis Hamilton third-fastest for McLaren.

The fastest times were set midway through the session, with three drivers, including Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, failing to set a timed lap.

