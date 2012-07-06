McLaren's Lewis Hamilton is on top following a rain-delayed second free practice session for British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The wet weather meant many cars did not venture out onto the Northamptonshire circuit until late in the session, with Bruno Senna crashing after losing control of his Williams coming onto Hangar Straight.

Sauber's Kamui Kobayashi was second-quickest behind Hamilton, with the Mercedes pair of Michael Schumacher and Nico Rosberg third and fourth respectively.

