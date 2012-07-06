Highlights - British GP practice two

McLaren's Lewis Hamilton is on top following a rain-delayed second free practice session for British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The wet weather meant many cars did not venture out onto the Northamptonshire circuit until late in the session, with Bruno Senna crashing after losing control of his Williams coming onto Hangar Straight.

Sauber's Kamui Kobayashi was second-quickest behind Hamilton, with the Mercedes pair of Michael Schumacher and Nico Rosberg third and fourth respectively.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Fans out in force to see McGregor & Mayweather

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Why McGregor has no chance against Mayweather

  • From the section Boxing
Audio

Mayweather v McGregor: 7,000 tickets still unsold

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Everton happy to have Rooney back - Koeman

Video

Mayweather-McGregor trash talk has been memorable

  • From the section Boxing
Video

France match will be 'one hell of a game'

Video

Man City put absolutely everything on pitch - Guardiola

Top Stories