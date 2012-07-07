British GP qualifying highlights

Championship leader Fernando Alonso storms to pole position in a rain-interrupted qualifying session for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Red Bull's Mark Webber will start alongside the Spaniard on the front row, while McLaren's Jenson Button will start down in 18th position.

The session was suspended for over an hour during Q2 after Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, who will start eighth, both declared the conditions too dangerous to drive in.

