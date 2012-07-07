Ferrari's Fernando Alonso describes his pole position at Silverstone in the British Grand Prix as one of the "less important" qualifying wins of the season due to the wet conditions expected in Sunday's race.

The double world champion says it was "not easy" to put together a consistent lap in the wet conditions, which caused the session to be delayed for over an hour.

Red Bull's Mark Webber enjoyed a "tight session" in which he finished just 0.05 seconds behind the Spaniard, while Mercedes driver Michael Schumacher admits "rain would be welcome" in the race to aid his chances.

Available to UK users only.