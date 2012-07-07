British Grand Prix: All fans urged to attend Silverstone

Media playback is not supported on this device F1 fans have called Saturday's events at Silverstone "appalling"

Silverstone officials are encouraging all Formula 1 fans with tickets to attend Sunday's British Grand Prix.

Up to 30,000 spectators were advised to stay away from qualifying on Saturday after rainfall left car parks unusable.

Fans are warned to leave more time to reach the circuit and to expect to walk further as parking is still affected.

Silverstone managing director Richard Phillips said: "[It] will be a bit of a challenge, but please bear with us, we are going to do our best."

Phillips had appealed for ticket holders to remain at home and miss Saturday's qualifying after conditions meant thousands were left queuing in their cars for hours on Friday, missing practice sessions.

And track managers issued a statement thanking fans for staying away and allowing contingency plans to be carried out.

"Silverstone would like to thank fans that heeded the circuit's advice and did not come the British Grand Prix on Saturday," the statement read.

"While it was an extremely difficult decision, and one that will have disappointed people that had to stay away, the decision gave the circuit a fighting chance to repair and get previously unsafe car parks into a state that can be used on race day.

"The circuit has implemented further contingency plans throughout Friday night and Saturday.

"As a result, it is now in a stronger position to accommodate all ticket holders coming to Silverstone on Sunday."

All campsites are full and fans are advised not to arrive on Saturday night even if they have a pre-booked place.

Silverstone have also recommended that spectators travel by 4x4, motorcycle or car share, where possible.

Officials closed 50% of the circuit's parking on Saturday in an attempt to allow it to dry out. Up to 125,000 fans are expected for the race on Sunday.

The final hour-long practice session on Saturday morning took place in the dry but qualifying - - was interrupted by heavy downpours.

Katie Tyler, Silverstone spokeswoman, told BBC Radio 5 live that ticket holders who missed out would be refunded.

A Silverstone hotline has been set up for those affected: 0844 372 8300