Force India driver Paul Di Resta is forced out of British Grand Prix

Paul Di Resta's British Grand Prix ended in early disappointment as he was forced to retire from the race.

The Scot had a difficult start as he spun off the track with a puncture after colliding with Romain Grosjean in the first lap.

Following that incident Di Resta pitted twice in as many laps before announcing his retiral with his team concerned over the right rear of the car.

"It is unfortunate, but nothing you can do," Di Resta told BBC Sport.

The West Lothian driver had been hoping for a succesful Silverstone after a seventh-place finish at the European Grand Prix in Valencia.

But the first-lap incident ended the Force India driver's race prematurely as he felt his tyre-pressure drop.

"I am not really too sure what happened," he said. "I turned into Turn Four and suddenly there was no pressure.

"Then, on the way back to the pits, the floor was damaged and there was definitely no way we were going to continue after that.

"It has not been a great weekend. We took a bit of a gamble and conditions could not have been better for us."