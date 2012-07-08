British Grand Prix highlights

Mark Webber passes Fernando Alonso in the closing moments of the British Grand Prix to take his second victory of the season at Silverstone.

Alonso had led the race from pole but was hunted down by the Australian, with McLaren's Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button struggling to make an impact in front of their home fans, finishing in eighth and 10th respectively.

Ferrari's Alonso retains his championship lead, 13 points ahead of Webber, with reigning world champion Sebastian Vettel third.

