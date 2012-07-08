David Coulthard and Eddie Jordan give their opinion on the crash between Sergio Perez and Pastor Maldonado that ended the Mexican's race and forced Venezuelan Maldonado into the pits.

Perez says the Williams driver "does not respect other drivers", that "everyone has concerns" and is worried that his rival "doesn't know we're risking our lives".

Maldonado's view on the lap 12 incident is that he was trying to "defend my position" and blames "cold tyres" for the accident.

