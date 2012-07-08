British GP: Fernando Alonso main title rival says Mark Webber

Red Bull's Mark Webber says he is focusing on Ferrari's Fernando Alonso as the man he needs to beat if he is to win the title this year.

The Australian beat Alonso at the British Grand Prix and is now only 13 points adrift in the championship.

Drivers' standings 1 Fernando Alonso - 129 2 Mark Webber - 116 3 Sebastian Vettel - 100 4 Lewis Hamilton - 92 5 Kimi Raikkonen - 83 6 Nico Rosberg - 75 7 Romain Grosjean - 61 8 Jenson Button - 50 9 Sergio Perez - 39 10 Pastor Maldonado - 29

"I'm not looking at who is third, fourth, fifth," Webber said.

"I am looking at the little guy next to me [Alonso] and he's going well as well, so we need to keep pushing hard."

Webber's victory, which he adds to his win at Monaco, means he joins Alonso as the only driver to have won more than one race this season.

It also moves him 16 points ahead of team-mate Sebastian Vettel, who was third in Silverstone and has won the title for the last two years.

"It's a long, long season," Webber said. "I'm not getting too fired up about any particular championship positions. But I have a nice haul of points to keep going with, so it's going well so far."

Alonso led much of the race but was passed by Webber in the final laps after Ferrari's decision to save the 'soft' tyres to the end of the race - rather than run them first like most teams, including Red Bull - did not work out.

Alonso said he was not concerned about Webber reducing his lead by seven points.

"At the moment, as long as I'm leading, I'm more happy than worried," he said.

"If Mark was leading the championship, I would be worried about losing another seven points.

"But at the moment, the weekend in general has been fantastic for us.

"We left Valencia with maybe an emotional win, a lot of points in our pocket compared to our rivals in the championship, and we arrived in Silverstone, a completely different circuit, [and] we didn't know how the car was performing here.

"We are again bringing home probably more points than we expected because, when we arrived on Thursday, if someone had told us that we would leave on Sunday with 18 points again I think we would have been very happy."

McLaren had a poor race and Lewis Hamilton is now 37 points behind Alonso, but Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said the title race was still wide open.

"It's far too early to write off anybody in this championship," he said. "You have the two most consistent finishers leading the championship, so finishing races is critical and you can't write off any of the major contenders.

"There's still an awful lot of racing to be done this year on a lot of different circuits."

Ferrari team principal Stefano Domenicali said: "The championship was very tough, but it is great to see Fernando is still leading the championship.

"From the sporting point of view it was good to see Lewis [Hamilton] losing some points, Sebastian [Vettel] too.

"I am not happy until the moment our car is the strongest. At the moment we are not for sure but we are getting very close."