Maldonado tops German practice two
Williams driver Pastor Maldonado tops the second practice session on a wet Hockenheim circuit ahead of Sunday's German Grand Prix.
The Venezuelan set his fastest lap on a drying track, with Nico Rosberg second and reigning champion Sebastian Vettel finishing third.
But the session came to an abrupt end when Michael Schumacher crashed to bring out the red flag.
