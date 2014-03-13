BBC Sport's Tom Bowker explains what makes the Australian Grand Prix such an exciting place to start the Formula 1 season.

The first championship race in Australia was held in 1985 on the Adelaide street circuit, which hosted the F1 season finale for a decade before the event switched to Melbourne's Albert Park at the start of 1996.

Great Britain's Damon Hill was the last man to win in Adelaide and also the first to take victory in Melbourne just four months later.

