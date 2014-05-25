BBC Sport - Lewis Hamilton v Nico Rosberg: 'This is now a war zone'

Hamilton v Rosberg: 'It's a war zone'

BBC Sport looks at the battle between Mercedes team-mates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg during the first six races of the 2014 Formula 1 season.

The pair have finished first and second in every race so far, except the opening race in Australia, when Hamilton retired early on with a misfiring engine.

The rivalry between the two intensified during qualifying at Monaco, when a mistake from Rosberg meant Hamilton could not complete his final lap and thus secured Rosberg's pole. Despite an investigation Rosberg was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Hamilton v Rosberg: 'It's a war zone'

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Top Stories