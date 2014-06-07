With Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg's rivalry becoming more intense by the race, Murray Walker looks back at some of the other famous inter-team battles.

The Formula 1 commentary legend compares some of the great rivalries like Nigel Mansell and Nelson Piquet at Williams and Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost at McLaren, and gives his verdict on how the current Mercedes battle fares.

