BBC F1 commentator Ben Edwards previews this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.

The inaugural race in 1986 broke new ground for Formula One - it was the first behind the former Soviet Iron Curtain - and has been an ever-present fixture on the calendar since then.

Lewis Hamilton has four wins at the Hungaroring, tied for the most all-time with Michael Schumacher, and will be chasing his third straight victory in Hungary in 2014.

Available to UK users only.