BBC Sport - Hungarian GP: Hamilton seeks Hungaroring hat-trick

History of the Hungarian Grand Prix

BBC F1 commentator Ben Edwards previews this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.

The inaugural race in 1986 broke new ground for Formula One - it was the first behind the former Soviet Iron Curtain - and has been an ever-present fixture on the calendar since then.

Lewis Hamilton has four wins at the Hungaroring, tied for the most all-time with Michael Schumacher, and will be chasing his third straight victory in Hungary in 2014.

