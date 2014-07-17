Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo are among a number of drivers discussing the implications of the controversial front-to-rear interconnected (Fric) suspension system in the build up to the German Grand Prix.

The Fric suspension system has been used by F1 teams for around 10 years and is described as a high-tech self-levelling suspension system.

But the FIA are "firmly of the view that the legality of all such systems could be called into question" which raises the prospect of teams being protested against by rivals if they chose to run the Fric system in Hockenheim.

