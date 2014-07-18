BBC Sport - German Grand Prix: Nico Rosberg fastest in first practice

Rosberg fastest as Wolff impresses

German driver Nico Rosberg finished fastest in the first practice session of his home grand prix, just edging out Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Rosberg clocked a time of 1:19.131 to finish 0.065 seconds ahead of his championship rival.

In her second Grand Prix weekend, Susie Wolff overcame early problems to finish 15th and just 0.227 seconds slower than 11-time grand prix winner and Williams team-mate Felipe Massa.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Rosberg fastest as Wolff impresses

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Top Stories