German driver Nico Rosberg finished fastest in the first practice session of his home grand prix, just edging out Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Rosberg clocked a time of 1:19.131 to finish 0.065 seconds ahead of his championship rival.

In her second Grand Prix weekend, Susie Wolff overcame early problems to finish 15th and just 0.227 seconds slower than 11-time grand prix winner and Williams team-mate Felipe Massa.

