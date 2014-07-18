BBC Sport - German Grand Prix practice: Susie Wolff joins Inside F1

Inside F1: German GP practice

Williams development driver Susie Wolff joins Tom Clarkson and BBC Radio 5 live F1 analyst Allan McNish for Inside F1, after taking part in first practice for the German Grand Prix.

Wolff impressed, finishing 15th in the opening practice session, just 0.227 seconds behind team-mate Felipe Massa.

Nico Rosberg edged out Lewis Hamilton to claim the fastest time in first practice, but Hamilton reversed the ledger to beat his Mercedes team-mate by just 0.024 seconds in the second session.

Available to UK users only.

