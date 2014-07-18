After two podium finishes in the last two races, Williams driver Valtteri Bottas speaks to Jennie Gow, Allan McNish, and James Allen about his team's new found success.

Bottas is in his second season at Williams and is currently fifth in in the Drivers Championship, 43 points ahead of team-mate Felipe Massa.

The Finn says he believes the difference between the 2014 season and the 2013 season is partly due to the new Mercedes power-unit, but also because Williams are now working together better as a team.

