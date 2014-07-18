Lewis Hamilton beats Nico Rosberg in second practice at the German Grand Prix, but Red Bull edge closer to Mercedes.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was third fastest and only 0.102 seconds slower than Hamilton, with Rosberg 0.024secs adrift of his Mercedes team-mate.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was fourth fastest and unusually ahead of team-mate Fernando Alonso down in ninth.

Available to UK users only.