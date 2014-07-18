BBC Sport - German GP: Lewis Hamilton sets pace in practice two

Hamilton sets pace in practice two

Lewis Hamilton beats Nico Rosberg in second practice at the German Grand Prix, but Red Bull edge closer to Mercedes.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was third fastest and only 0.102 seconds slower than Hamilton, with Rosberg 0.024secs adrift of his Mercedes team-mate.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was fourth fastest and unusually ahead of team-mate Fernando Alonso down in ninth.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Hamilton sets pace in practice two

Video

'Do me a favour!' - Shearer furious with Sterling red

Video

Players committed to Man Utd cause - Mourinho

Video

Emotional Murray withdraws from US Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Guardiola wants Sterling red card explained

Video

'There's only one Conor McGregor' - Mick Konstantin live in Vegas

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Man Utd re-signing Ibrahimovic a 'no-brainer'

Video

Crooks outraged by Sterling red card 'travesty'

Top Stories