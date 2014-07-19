BBC Sport - German GP: Lewis Hamilton could start from pit lane

I had the pace to be pole - Hamilton

Watch reaction from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton after he crashes in qualifying and team-mate Nico Rosberg claims pole.

Hamilton crashed after a brakes failure in round one of qualifying at the German Grand Prix and says he could start from the pit lane on Sunday.

Rosberg is pleased with his efforts but claims he would have preferred to battle it out for pole position against his team-mate.

Top Stories