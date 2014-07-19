BBC Sport - German GP: Sebastian Vettel on tough start to the season

Tough start to the season - Vettel

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel tells Lee McKenzie about his tough start to the 2014 season.

The German had a record breaking season in 2013, winning the last nine races, but has suffered from a mix of reliability and performance issues with the 2014 Red Bull car.

Vettel says Formula 1 "can be cruel" but says driving an F1 car still makes him smile.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories