BBC Sport - German GP: Sebastian Vettel on tough start to the season
Tough start to the season - Vettel
- From the section Formula 1
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel tells Lee McKenzie about his tough start to the 2014 season.
The German had a record breaking season in 2013, winning the last nine races, but has suffered from a mix of reliability and performance issues with the 2014 Red Bull car.
Vettel says Formula 1 "can be cruel" but says driving an F1 car still makes him smile.
