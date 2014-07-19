BBC Sport - German GP: Nico Rosberg claims pole

Rosberg takes pole as Hamilton crashes

Watch highlights of qualifying for the German Grand Prix as Nico Rosberg takes pole in his native country for the first time, while Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton suffers a heavy crash.

Hamilton lost control after a front-right brake failure during the first knockout session and was sent crashing into the barriers at 130 miles per hour.

Rosberg finished 0.219 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who qualified second ahead of Williams team-mate Felipe Massa.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories