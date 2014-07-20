Lewis Hamilton gets five-place grid penalty for German GP

Media playback is not supported on this device Lewis Hamilton crashes in German GP qualifying

Lewis Hamilton will start the German Grand Prix from 20th on the grid following a five-place penalty for changing his gearbox.

The part was damaged in the Briton's crash during Saturday's qualifying, which was caused by a brake failure.

Mercedes technical boss Paddy Lowe said the team had "a brake solution we're happy with".

The team decided against starting Hamilton from the pit lane in the hope he can make up positions early on.

Lowe refused to say whether the team had changed the type of brakes Hamilton was using, which co-team boss Toto Wolff had said on Saturday was likely in the interests of safety.

However, governing body the FIA confirmed 40 minutes before the start of Sunday's race that the change had been made.

Teams are not allowed to amend the specifications of their cars between qualifying and the race other than under strict restrictions.

But the FIA allowed a change of brake material on the basis that it considered the part to be "similar in mass, inertia and function to the original", as specified in the sporting regulations.

