BBC Sport - German GP highlights: Nico Rosberg wins as Lewis Hamilton gets third

Watch highlights as Nico Rosberg wins the German Grand Prix, while his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton battles from 20th on the grid to finish third.

Hamilton reached the podium despite a collision with fellow British driver Jenson Button which damaged his front wing, leaving him unable to pass Valtteri Bottas for second place in the closing stages.

Bottas' team-mate Felipe Massa flipped over in his Williams at the first corner following a collision with McLaren's Kevin Magnussen.

Available to UK users only.

