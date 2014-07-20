BBC Sport - German GP: Lewis Hamilton says hitting Button cost him second
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton says his mid-race collision with Jenson Button at the German Grand Prix probably cost him second place.
Hamilton fought back from 20th on the grid to finish third, but it could have been even better if he had not collided with his fellow British driver on lap 30 and damaged his front wing.
Hamilton waved his apologies when he passed the McLaren on the following lap.
